UP Assembly Elections 2022: BJP leader Sudhanshu Trivedi casts his vote and also appeals everyone to cast thier franchise

BJP leader Sudhanshu Trivedi casts his vote from the Sherwood Academy polling booth in Lucknow. After casting the vote he said "I appeal to everyone to come out and exercise their franchise. People of UP are well aware and know whom to vote."

Sudhanshu Trivedi is the leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party and a Member of Parliament from Upper House Rajya Sabha, Trivedi is serving as the Senior National Spokesperson of Bharatiya Janata Party.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh has completed its three phases of elections which the first phase covered, Shamli, Meerut, Hapur, Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahar, Aligarh, Agra, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Mathura. The second phase covered Moradabad, Rampur, Bareilly, Badaun, Saharanpur, Bijnor, Amroha, Sambhal, and Shahjahanpur. And the third phase covered Hathras, Firozabad, Etah, Kasganj, Mainpuri, Farrukhabad, Kannauj, Etawah, Auraiya, Kanpur Dehat, Kanpur Nagar, Jalaun, Jhansi, Lalitpur, Hamirpur, and Mahoba. And the state today is going to hold its fourth phase of elections which will cover Lucknow, Unnao, Rae Bareli, Fatehpur, Banda, Pilibhit, Lakhimpur Kheri, Sitapur, and Hardoi district. However, the remaining phases are going to hold on 27, March 3, and 7.