UP Assembly Elections 2022: BJP Lok Sabha MP Rita Bahuguna Joshi says even if the party denies her ticket she will always work for BJP

BJP Lok Sabha MP Rita Bahuguna Joshi on Tuesday said even if the party does not give her ticket, then also she will work for BJP, "wrote this proposal to BJP president JP Nadda & will always continue working for BJP anyway. Party can choose to accept or not accept my proposal. I had already declared that I won't contest elections, many years ago" she said.



She further said that she is happily resigning and her son is stepping in, "He (son Mayank Joshi) has been working since 2009 & has applied for it (a ticket from Lucknow Cantt), rightfully. But if the party has decided to give the ticket to only 1 person per family, I will resign from my present LS seat if Mayank gets a ticket" Said Rita.

Rita Bahuguna Joshi is an Indian politician and was a cabinet minister in the Government of Uttar Pradesh. She was the president of the Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee from 2007 to 2012.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India announced the voting dates for the Assembly polls of Uttar Pradesh. The UP will hold elections in 7 phases to elect 403 members of the Legislative Assembly in the state. The seven-phase election in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7.



