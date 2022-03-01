UP Assembly Elections 2022: BJP President JP Nadda to campaign in Uttar Pradesh's Kushinagar, today

BJP national president JP Nadda is scheduled to campaign for Uttar Pradesh's Kushinagar ahead of assembly elections in UP's sixth phase.

Earlier, JP Nadda in Prayagraj said, "This election is meant to end the shroud of black clouds that are lingering in the form of Akhilesh Yadav and his gang of 'gundas' (goons)."

In the same rally he earlier said, "Rahul, Akhilesh, and Priyanka who were born with a silver spoon used to make fun of Jan Dhan scheme, they have never seen poverty. Now, Modiji is giving Rs.2000 every month to the farmers."

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh has completed its fifth phase of elections in which the first phase covered Shamli, Meerut, Hapur, Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahar, Aligarh, Agra, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Mathura. The second phase covered Moradabad, Rampur, Bareilly, Badaun, Saharanpur, Bijnor, Amroha, Sambhal, and Shahjahanpur. The third phase comes under Hathras, Firozabad, Etah, Kasganj, Mainpuri, Farrukhabad, Kannauj, Etawah, Auraiya, Kanpur Dehat, Kanpur Nagar, Jalaun, Jhansi, Lalitpur, Hamirpur, and Mahoba. The fourth phase includes Lucknow, Unnao, Rae Bareli, Fatehpur, Banda, Pilibhit, Lakhimpur Kheri, Sitapur, and Hardoi. And this fifth phase covered Ayodhya, Amethi, Sultanpur, Pratapgarh, Kaushambi, Chitrakoot, Prayagraj, Shravasti, Bahraich, Barabanki, and Gonda. And the remaining phases are going to hold voting on March 3 and 7.