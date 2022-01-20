UP Assembly Elections 2022: BJP's alliance with Apna Dal, Nishad Party in UP assembly polls

BJP president J P Nadda on Wednesday announced an alliance with Apna Dal and Nishad Party, for the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls. While the details about how many seats each party will contest will be announced later, said the leaders.



However, at the BJP's election committee meeting, the party finalize the name of candidates for the first phase of the upcoming UP polls. The BJP released the 30 names of candidates who are going to campaign for the party's candidates in the first phase of the upcoming UP polls.



The list includes names like Narendra Modi, JP Nadda, Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari, Hema Malini, and many more.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India announced the voting dates for the Assembly polls of Uttar Pradesh. The UP will hold elections in 7 phases to elect 403 members of the Legislative Assembly in the state. The seven-phase election in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7.