UP Assembly Elections 2022: BSP elephant's stomach is so big that the whole state's ration was consumed by them: Yogi

UP CM Yogi Adityanath, in Sultanpur rally said, "Results of last 4 phases of Uttar Pradesh Election 2022 will come on March 10, but all Opposition leaders have booked a ticket to go out of UP for March 11... BSP elephant's stomach is so big that the whole state's ration was consumed by them."

Earlier, UP CM Yogi Adityanath at a rally in Bahraich said, "We have made highways, medical colleges & expressways...The money extracted from mafias is being used for welfare schemes in the state."

In the same rally, he further said, "Under Mukhayamantri Kanya Sumangla Yojana Rs.15,000 is being given to daughters that will be increased to Rs.25,000 and amount for their marriages will be increased from Rs.51,000 to Rs.1 lakh."

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh has completed its three phases of elections which the first phase covered, Shamli, Meerut, Hapur, Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahar, Aligarh, Agra, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Mathura. The second phase covered Moradabad, Rampur, Bareilly, Badaun, Saharanpur, Bijnor, Amroha, Sambhal, and Shahjahanpur. And the third phase covered Hathras, Firozabad, Etah, Kasganj, Mainpuri, Farrukhabad, Kannauj, Etawah, Auraiya, Kanpur Dehat, Kanpur Nagar, Jalaun, Jhansi, Lalitpur, Hamirpur, and Mahoba. However, the state held its fourth phase of elections successfully on 23rd February which covered Lucknow, Unnao, Rae Bareli, Fatehpur, Banda, Pilibhit, Lakhimpur Kheri, Sitapur, and Hardoi district. And the remaining phases are going to hold on 27, March 3, and 7.