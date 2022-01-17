UP Assembly Elections 2022: Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel spoke on his FIR for violating Covid rules

Earlier the FIR has been registered against Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel and others in Noida for violating COVID norms while campaigning for the upcoming assembly elections by Gautam Budh Nagar. Now responding to this the CM said "Why was the FIR only against me? How will election campaign happen like this? Why was there no FIR against BJP's election campaign in Amroha? EC's biasness is visible at the beginning itself. I will again go to UP, what will we do if not campaign?"

He also alleged that "The election commission should give a demo on how to do election campaigning. We will do it exactly like that. BJP has been campaigning door-to-door for 5 days in Amroha, why are there no actions on that? I campaigned only y'day. EC should be fair"

Meanwhile, voting in the state will take place on February 14. The voting will be held as per covid protocols in the state, said the Election Commission. The patients can also vote through postal ballot, said the poll panel. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress are the main contenders for the elections in Goa. And the counting of the polls will be held on 10 March along with the other four states.

Also, the upcoming Assembly elections will be held in 5 states, between February 10 and March 7, in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Manipur, and Goa, the election commission has also released the polls details and voting dates of each state.



