UP Assembly Elections 2022: CM Yogi Adityanath has finished mafia from western UP and Rohilkhand: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister & BJP leader Amit Shah addressed the rally in Bareilly ahead of assembly polls, during his speech he said "CM Yogi Adityanath has finished mafia from western UP and Rohilkhand. There was a time when UP Police used to run away after seeing the mafia. Now mafia runs away after listening to Police siren."

Attacking oppositions he said, "This change can't be brought by SP-BSP because it's the compulsion of casteist parties to provide protection to mafia. BJP isn't casteist. BJP is a party that runs on PM Modi's mantra of 'sabka saath, sabka vikas',"

Meanwhile, the first phase of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections has been done successfully the district recorded a 59.87% turnout in votes. The first phase of polls covered 58 assembly constituencies across 11 districts of the state. These districts include Shamli, Meerut, Hapur, Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahar, Aligarh, Agra, Gautam Buddha Nagar, and Mathura. The voting, which will conclude at 6:00 pm today, is taking place at 25,849 polling stations and 10,766 polling centres.

As many as 623 candidates were in the fray on 58 assembly seats. The main battle in this election was between BJP and Samajwadi Party. Other political parties, including the BSP and the Congress, are also expected to be in a strong position in some seats.