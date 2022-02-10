UP Assembly Elections 2022: Come out and vote, get the country freedom from all fear : Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader, Rahul Gandhi urges people to vote for phase 1 of the election says "Come out and vote, get the country freedom from all fear."

Earlier, Rahul Gandhi had criticized the BJP government, he said "What's the point of the world's largest democracy without public rights? The Modi government has been trying to destroy the rights of the public from the beginning. Can you even imagine India without these rights including the fundamental rights?"

He further slammed BJP for depriving the youth of opportunities. "About 880 youth lost a job in Uttar Pradesh every 24 hours while 16 lakh youths lost jobs in the last 5 years" he said.

Meanwhile, the elections for phase 1 in Uttar Pradesh have already been started, people are all set to vote for their favorite leader in the elections. Also, the elections for the other 6 phases are going to be on February 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7. The UP will hold elections in 7 phases to elect 403 members of the Legislative Assembly in the state.

