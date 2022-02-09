UP Assembly Elections 2022: Congress to pay the loan of farmers within 10 days after voted in power

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra launched the Congress manifesto 'Unnati Vidhan Jan Ghoshna Patra-2022' ahead of UP polls. In which the party promised to give loans to farmers within 10 days if voted in power. The party also promised off on electricity bills and Rs 25,000 to families who have been affected by Covid. The party also assured to give 20 lakh jobs.

Not only Congress but BJP has also made several promises for farmers in view of elections the BJP, Punjab Lok Congress (PLC)-SAD (Sanyukt) alliance on Tuesday made many big promises related to the agriculture industry. The alliance has promised a loan waiver to small-time farmers' entire debt whose holding is 5 acres or less in Punjab.

In the past times, Punjab chief ministers - Amarinder Singh and Charanjit Singh Channi have made several promises to farmers to pay their entire debt with the NDA government at the Centre. But the BJP opposed the decision and called it a bad call for the economy.

Addressing the state and releasing its manifesto for the assembly elections the party has promised 'Mehnat Da Pakka Mull' under which the minimum support price (MSP) for farmers growing fruits, vegetables, pulses, and oilseeds which will be granted by the central government's MSP extension program. The alliance also promised a budget of 5,000 crores for agriculture to sustain the crops.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India announced the voting dates for the Assembly polls of Uttar Pradesh. The UP will hold elections in 7 phases to elect 403 members of the Legislative Assembly in the state. The seven-phase election in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7.