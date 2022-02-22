UP Assembly Elections 2022: Could 'babua' have constructed Ayodhya's Ram Temple, BJP did it: Yogi

UP CM in Bikapur, Ayodhya slammed opposition and said, "Could Congress have constructed Ayodhya's Ram Temple? Could BSP have done it? Could 'babua' have done it? Will those, who fired at Ram bhakts, built it? Will those, who locked Ram Temple, built it? Who is building it? The double engine govt of BJP."

Earlier, today Adityanath at a rally in Ayodhya slammed Samajwadi Party and referred its connection with terrorists "Samajwadi Party is with terrorists. They don't want the state to develop. BJP's double engine govt is working to establish a 'Ram Rajya'. BJP will give strong and stable government in the state."

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh has completed its three phases of elections which the first phase covered, Shamli, Meerut, Hapur, Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahar, Aligarh, Agra, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Mathura. The second phase covered Moradabad, Rampur, Bareilly, Badaun, Saharanpur, Bijnor, Amroha, Sambhal, and Shahjahanpur. And the third phase covered Hathras, Firozabad, Etah, Kasganj, Mainpuri, Farrukhabad, Kannauj, Etawah, Auraiya, Kanpur Dehat, Kanpur Nagar, Jalaun, Jhansi, Lalitpur, Hamirpur, and Mahoba. However, the remaining 4 phases of elections will be held on 23, 27, and March 3 and 7.