UP Assembly Elections 2022: 'Criminals are hoping opposition to form government' says PM Modi in Bijnor virtually

Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing the Jan Chaupal rally virtually in Bijnor said, "They are hoping for the old 'mafia raj' govt to come back. Criminals who had run out of UP, are hoping for govt to change so that they can come back. These criminals want reimbursement from the people of UP for their dacoity and loot business which is shut for the last 5 years."

Talking about development in UP he said "During CM Yogi's tenure, criminals themselves ran to jails and demanded that they be locked up. They have been waiting for these elections for years. They have just one hope, that the elections come soon and there is a change of govt so that they can come out of jail."

In his virtual rally, he also attacked Samajwadi Party and said, "All that the 'Samajwadis' did was to keep quenching their own thirst and that of their close ones. They kept quenching the thirst of their own coffers. This selfish thirst soaks all streams of the river of development."

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India announced the voting dates for the Assembly polls of Uttar Pradesh. The UP will hold elections in 7 phases to elect 403 members of the Legislative Assembly in the state. The seven-phase election in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7.