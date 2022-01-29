UP Assembly Elections 2022: "Don't understand Akhilesh Yadav's politics over technical things" Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi takes dig at SP chief

Taking a dig at the delay in Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav's helicopter takes off at the Delhi airport, Union Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Friday said that Yadav is not contesting assembly elections but cracking jokes adding that he does not understand his politics over technical things "Samajwadi Party contesting elections or cracking jokes ahead of elections? I do not understand his politics on something that was technical. You'll say my helicopter flew 10 minutes late, then you'll also say my cycle was punctured and BJP did it. You'll also blame disruption in mobile network connection on BJP. This is an outcry over the results after the election. It is an outcry of defeat in the election and the depression of the feeling of defeat. Nothing more than that," said Naqvi.

Yesterday, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav alleged that his helicopter was not allowed to fly from Delhi to UP's Muzaffarnagar. He took his Twitter and wrote "My helicopter is still detained in Delhi without assigning any reason and is not being allowed to go to Muzaffarnagar. While a top BJP leader has just flown from here. This is a desperate conspiracy of the losing BJP."

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India announced the voting dates for the Assembly polls of Uttar Pradesh. The UP will hold elections in 7 phases to elect 403 members of the Legislative Assembly in the state. The seven-phase election in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7.