UP Assembly Elections 2022: Dynasts want the poor to be always at their feet: PM Modi

Slamming opposition in Barabanki rally, PM Modi said "Dynasts want the poor to be always at their feet and keep revolving around them. We care for the poor and we are working to bring down the problems of their lives. That is why today the poor of UP is standing with BJP & is blessing BJP in all phases."

In the same rally, he said "Development of people of UP gives speed to development of India. The ability of the people of UP enhances the ability of the people of India. But for several decades in UP, the dynasty-oriented govts did not do justice to the ability of UP."

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh has completed its three phases of elections which the first phase covered, Shamli, Meerut, Hapur, Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahar, Aligarh, Agra, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Mathura. The second phase covered Moradabad, Rampur, Bareilly, Badaun, Saharanpur, Bijnor, Amroha, Sambhal, and Shahjahanpur. And the third phase covered Hathras, Firozabad, Etah, Kasganj, Mainpuri, Farrukhabad, Kannauj, Etawah, Auraiya, Kanpur Dehat, Kanpur Nagar, Jalaun, Jhansi, Lalitpur, Hamirpur, and Mahoba. And the state today is going to hold its fourth phase of elections which will cover Lucknow, Unnao, Rae Bareli, Fatehpur, Banda, Pilibhit, Lakhimpur Kheri, Sitapur, and Hardoi district. However, the remaining phases are going to hold on 27, March 3, and 7.