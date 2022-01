UP Assembly Elections 2022: "Every vote is important, we must tell people the importance of voting", says PM Modi during virtual interaction

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is interacting with BJP workers in Varanasi via video conferencing now. More than 10 thousand workers have joined PM in his first virtual interaction ahead of UP polls. From national to local unit office-bearers as well as public representatives have stayed at the polling booths concerned to get connected through the NaMo App for the PM’s interaction.

During the interaction the PM focused on voting polls of the states he said, "Every vote is important, we must tell people the importance of voting" said PM Modi during the interaction.

In his interaction he stated, that in the last seven years he tried to empower women, he also urged people to make digital payments, "In the past seven years, I have tried to empower women. I urge everyone to encourage people around you to make more digital payments, said Modi.

He further added, "All the workers should educate farmers on natural farming. We all should work as 'Team Varanasi." He urged BJP workers to promote sports "I urge every BJP worker to promote sports in the country." said PM Modi.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India announced the voting dates for the Assembly polls of Uttar Pradesh. The UP will hold elections in 7 phases to elect 403 members of the Legislative Assembly in the state. The seven-phase election in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7.