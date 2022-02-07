UP Assembly Elections 2022: Farmers and Youngsters have made their mind to defeat BJP : Akhilesh Yadav

Attacking BJP, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav on Monday said, "eyes and ears of the government will open in the first phase itself." Because farmers and youngsters have "made up their minds" to defeat the BJP. This was the first meeting of Akhilesh Yadav in Karhal after filing a nomination from the Mainpuri district.

Talking to the media the SP chief said, "The way the wind is blowing and seeing the atmosphere (of elections), it seems the eyes and ears of the (BJP) government will open in the first phase itself."

“The government’s eyes and ears, which have been staying closed till now, will open up in the first phase itself as the farmers and youngsters have made up their mind to defeat the BJP," he added.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India announced the voting dates for the Assembly polls of Uttar Pradesh. The UP will hold elections in 7 phases to elect 403 members of the Legislative Assembly in the state. The seven-phase election in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7.



