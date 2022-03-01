UP Assembly Elections 2022: Farmers demand subsidy on diesel and loans for buying seeds, ahead of UP's sixth phase polling

More than three lakh sugarcane farmers of Uttar Pradesh's Kushinagar ahead of UP elections in the sixth phase demanded subsidy on diesel and loan for buying seeds. The farmers are going to vote for sixth phase polling in UP, on the same the farmers said they incurred heavy losses due to extreme rain that damaged a large portion of the crops in the entire district.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh has completed its fifth phase of elections in which the first phase covered Shamli, Meerut, Hapur, Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahar, Aligarh, Agra, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Mathura. The second phase covered Moradabad, Rampur, Bareilly, Badaun, Saharanpur, Bijnor, Amroha, Sambhal, and Shahjahanpur. The third phase comes under Hathras, Firozabad, Etah, Kasganj, Mainpuri, Farrukhabad, Kannauj, Etawah, Auraiya, Kanpur Dehat, Kanpur Nagar, Jalaun, Jhansi, Lalitpur, Hamirpur, and Mahoba. The fourth phase includes Lucknow, Unnao, Rae Bareli, Fatehpur, Banda, Pilibhit, Lakhimpur Kheri, Sitapur, and Hardoi. And this fifth phase covered Ayodhya, Amethi, Sultanpur, Pratapgarh, Kaushambi, Chitrakoot, Prayagraj, Shravasti, Bahraich, Barabanki, and Gonda. And the remaining phases are going to hold voting on March 3 and 7.