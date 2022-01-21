UP Assembly Elections 2022: Former BSP leader Arshad Rana's wife Yasmin Rana gets the Congress ticket

Former BSP leader Arshad Rana's wife Yasmin Rana got the Congress ticket, she will contest from the Charthawal seat in Muzaffarnagar. Yasmin was featured in the second list of candidates released by Congress on Thursday, the list included 16 women candidates out of 41 names.

Arshad Rana is the former BSP leader who recently quit the party and also alleged that he got cheated, Rana said he was demanded Rs 67 lakh but was denied the ticket even after making the payment. However, Congress didn't give any strong response on this matter yet.



Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India announced the voting dates for the Assembly polls of Uttar Pradesh. The UP will hold elections in 7 phases to elect 403 members of the Legislative Assembly in the state. The seven-phase election in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7.



