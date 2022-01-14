UP Assembly Elections 2022: Having lunch with Scheduled Caste family is the new political play of Yogi?

After so many resignations from the BJP, is this the new political play of UP CM Yogi? The current Uttar Pradesh CM on Friday had lunch with the Dalit family in Uttar Pradesh, after which many citizens and politicians called it a political play of Yogi to gather Dalit community votes.

The Uttar Pradesh CM who thoroughly follows Hinduism and also supports it, how can he sit with other caste members just before the elections? Does now BJP is going to contest this year's elections in a castism manner. These questions are rising because in just past days Yogi made several remarks on castism, during his media interaction he said, UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath has called the elections in Uttar Pradesh an "80 versus 20 battle", in his recent comment on a religious divide. The BJP cited the number of votes in the ratio of Hindus and Muslims in UP, where assembly elections will be held next month. On being asked about the Brahmin votes in UP, in his recent interview with a private news channel, Yogi said "The contest has moved much ahead," the saffron-robed. "The fight is now 80 versus 20," he added.

"80 percent is those who are supporters of nationalism, good governance, and development. Such people will vote for the BJP and those who are against this and supporters of mafias and criminals, anti-farmer and village, such 15-20 people will take a different path. So, in this 80-20 fight, it is the lotus that will show the way," the Chief Minister said in his last interaction.

Similarly now also the CM has said "I want to thank Bharti who belongs to Scheduled Caste community for inviting me for 'Khichri Sahbhoj' on the occasion of #MakarSankranti today."

#WATCH Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath had lunch at the residence of Amritlal Bharti in Gorakhpur



"I want to thank Bharti who belongs to Scheduled Caste community for inviting me for 'Khichri Sahbhoj' on the occasion of #MakarSankranti today," the CM says pic.twitter.com/SSIhWglyQE — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) January 14, 2022

What was the need for writing specially Scheduled Caste? Many are criticizing Yogi for his castism political play.