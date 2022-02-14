UP Assembly Elections 2022: Hijab row creates rivalry between BJP and AIMIM

Reacting to AIMIM supremo Asaduddin Owaisi's prediction that a Hijab-clad woman will become the PM in the future, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi in the special interview with ANI asserted his remark and said " system won't run as per Shariat."

"PM Modi finished Triple Talaq to free the girl and give her rights. Decisions are being taken to give justice and respect to the girl and to make her self-reliant. In order to ensure respect for women, we say that the system won't be run as per Shariat but Constitution. As per the Constitution, every girl will get security, respect, and opportunities for self-reliance" he further added.

Meanwhile, the first phase of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections has been done successfully the district recorded a 59.87% turnout in votes. The first phase of polls covered 58 assembly constituencies across 11 districts of the state. These districts include Shamli, Meerut, Hapur, Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahar, Aligarh, Agra, Gautam Buddha Nagar, and Mathura.

Also, the state today on 14th February is going to hold its second phase assembly elections. The second phase covers nine districts which are Moradabad, Rampur, Bareilly, Badaun, Saharanpur, Bijnor, Amroha, Sambhal, and Shahjahanpur. BJP and SP are the main competitors in the polls.