UP Assembly Elections 2022: History will never forgive those responsible for Hathras, Unnao incidents: Mamata Banerjee in the joint press conference at Lucknow

In view of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, Mamata Banerjee and Akhilesh Yadav held a joint press conference at the Samajwadi Party office in Lucknow at 11.30 am. TMC has declared its full support to SP in UP elections.

During the press conference, West Bengal CM & TMC leader Mamata Banerjee in Lucknow, said: "History will never forgive those responsible for the Hathras and Unnao incidents, as well as the bodies dumped in River Ganga during Covid-19."

"Yogi Ji, where were you when these things were happening? Yogi Ji must apologise to the people of Uttar Pradesh," she added.

She also urged the people to vote for SP in the upcoming UP polls, "I urge you all to support Samajwadi Party and make them win, defeat BJP. Don't fall for false promises made by BJP... I will also visit Varanasi on 3rd March" Banerjee said.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India announced the voting dates for the Assembly polls of Uttar Pradesh. The UP will hold elections in 7 phases to elect 403 members of the Legislative Assembly in the state. The seven-phase election in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7.