UP Assembly Elections 2022: "I am in BJP and dedicated to it. I have not written any letter; going to register an FIR" :Ravindra Nath Tripathi

The reports were coming that UP BJP MLA Ravindra Nath Tripathi quit the BJP ahead of elections but now the politician cleared the false news and stated, "I am in BJP and dedicated to it. I have not written any letter; going to register an FIR against that person who has done it: UP BJP MLA Ravindra Nath Tripathi on reports of his resignation from the party."

Ravindra Nath Tripathi is an Indian politician and a member of the 17th Legislative Assembly, Uttar Pradesh of India. He represents the Bhadohi constituency of Uttar Pradesh also he is a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Recently, Uttar Pradesh cabinet minister and BJP leader Dara Singh Chauhan quit his post. He released the statement which reads, "Hon'ble Governor Raj Bhavan, Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. In the cabinet of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ji, I worked wholeheartedly for the betterment of my department as the Minister of Forest, Environment and Animal Horticulture, but along with the grossly neglectful attitude of the government to the backward, deprived, dalits, farmers and unemployed youth. I resign from the Uttar Pradesh cabinet, being hurt by the play being played with the reservation of backwards and dalits."

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India announced the voting dates for the Assembly polls of Uttar Pradesh. The UP will hold elections in 7 phases to elect 403 members of the Legislative Assembly in the state. The seven-phase election in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7.