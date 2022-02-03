UP Assembly Elections 2022: "I appeal again to Ambedkarwadis to join us" says Akhilesh Yadav

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav during the media interaction said that he always supported Ambedkarwadis, on being asked if there is any impact of BSP on poll prospects of SP-RLD alliance, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav says, "I've always said that Ambedkarwadis should join Samajwadis because we've to save the Constitution & democracy. I appeal again to Ambedkarwadis to join us."

He also hinted at Noida as bad luck he said whichever CM goes to Noida lost the polls, "There is a superstition (that whichever CM visits to Noida, loses the poll). But there is another belief that whoever goes to Noida also wins the polls. I started my cycle yatra in 2011 from Noida & won. I'm there again because we've to form the Govt" he said.

Meanwhile, Akhilesh Yadav is all set to file his nomination from Karhal, sharing this news he took his Twitter to handle and said, "This 'nomination' is a 'mission' because this election of UP will write the history of the next century of the state and the country! Let's take part in this movement of positive politics with progressive thinking. Defeat negative politics, remove it too!! Jai Hind"

Also, the Election Commission of India announced the voting dates for the Assembly polls of Uttar Pradesh. The UP will hold elections in 7 phases to elect 403 members of the Legislative Assembly in the state. The seven-phase election in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7.