UP Assembly Elections 2022: I don't take his (Amit Shah) invitation seriously : RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary

RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary spoke on Amit Shah's statement which he made in the meeting at BJP MP Parvesh Verma’s residence in Delhi said that BJP doors are always open for RLD, responding to this the RDL chief said "I don't take his (Amit Shah) invitation seriously. Western UP is not all about Jats. They're trying to create a further division. They don't talk about real issues but talk of 80-20%, Jinnah, Aurangzeb. We've taken a decision & will stand by it."

Earlier today Jayant Chaudhary lashes out at BJP leaders saying BJP did nothing for farmers "They (BJP) did nothing for farmers. The police force was used against students in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh two days back. In such an environment, how can they think that anyone would join hands with them?” Chaudhary said.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India announced the voting dates for the Assembly polls of Uttar Pradesh. The UP will hold elections in 7 phases to elect 403 members of the Legislative Assembly in the state. The seven-phase election in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7.