UP Assembly Elections 2022: "I tried hard to unite the opposition but these 'Twitter netas' were least concerned", says Bhim Army leader on SP

Earlier the announcement came that Bhim Army's Chandrashekhar Azad will contest against Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Gorakhpur. After the announcement, he said "Who is the most powerful BJP candidate in UP and who represents kamandal here? It's Yogi Adiyanath. It's back to Mandal vs kamandal in UP, and I've vowed to defeat kamandal," Azad said to the news portal.



Azad also announced an alliance, called the Samajik Samavesh Gatbandhan, with 12 Dalit outfits that "work with the Bahujan samaj" he said 33 candidates will fight in the initial phase.

"This gatbandhan includes parties such as Bhartiya Veer Dal, Loktantra Suraksha Party, and Sarvjan Lok Samaj. They represent communities such as Balmiki, Pal, Kashyap, Panchaal, and many others. We will showcase a united front during the first phase of the UP polls. By the time we announce candidates for 403 seats, members of our alliance will cross 100 small parties," Azad said.

He also said that the alliance with SP did not work out even after regular talks, "It was not about seats. We had asked for a partnership in the alliance, which should be according to the percentage of our (Dalit) representation in the UP electorate, about 25%. But we were denied that right. I tried hard to unite the opposition but these 'Twitter netas' were least concerned. So we decided to go solo," Azad said.



Azad said now his party will go solo in the elections "I understand that the path is difficult but it is not impossible. I have fought BJP and its suppressive policies for five years. I have faced jail for more than two years. My fight is not to gather votes but to ensure that Dalits are not dehumanised."

He added, "I have planted a mango tree, not a banana tree. It takes time to establish roots. This is our first experience. Kanshi Ram ji used to say that the first election is meant to lose, the second to defeat, and the third to win. We have nothing to lose."