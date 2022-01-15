UP Assembly Elections 2022: "I will not take any BJP MLA, minister anymore" : Akhilesh Yadav

Akhilesh Yadav on Friday welcomed new leaders to his party SP, ahead of Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls. Most of the leaders were from BJP who quit the party and join SP. Now the SP chief comes with a new statement, in which he said that he will not take any BJP leaders from now, "Let me tell BJP that I will not take any BJP MLA, minister anymore. They can deny tickets (to their leaders) if they wish to" said Akhilesh Yadav.

Yesterday on joining ceremony, leaders like Swami Prasad Maurya, former BSP MLA Neeraj Kushawaha Maurya, former BJP MLC Harpal Saini, former BSP MLA Balram Saini, former BJP MLA Rajendra Pratap Singh, former Minister of State Vidrohi Maurya, former Chief Security Officer Padam Singh, and former Congress MLA Bansi Singh Pahadiya joined SP in the presence of Akhilesh Yadav.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India announced the voting dates for the Assembly polls of Uttar Pradesh. The UP will hold elections in 7 phases to elect 403 members of the Legislative Assembly in the state. The seven-phase election in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7.



