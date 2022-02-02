UP Assembly Elections 2022: In a significant gesture Congress is not fielding candidates against Akhilesh Yadav

Supporting SP in the elections Congress did not field any of its candidates from Karhal where SP chief Akhilesh Yadav is going to contest. Even though the SP-Congress alliance didn't last after the 2017 election, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in her recent press conference said that her party is open for any alliance except BJP. Congress District President Malkhan Singh, Etawah on Wednesday said "There were 6 applications from Congress Party for Jaswant Nagar seat but the party high command decided not to field any candidate from this constituency. All workers stand by the decision of high command."

Earlier, Samajwadi Party principal general secretary Ram Gopal Yadav announced the party chief Akhilesh Yadav’s candidature from the Karhal seat in Mainpuri.

Days, before the news was coming that Yadav is going to contest from Azamgarh to which the SP chief said, "I will contest elections after taking permission from the Azamgarh people." The close sources revealed that the Samajwadi Party chief and MP from Azamgarh in UP Akhilesh Yadav is likely to contest.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India announced the voting dates for the Assembly polls of Uttar Pradesh. The UP will hold elections in 7 phases to elect 403 members of the Legislative Assembly in the state. The seven-phase election in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7.

