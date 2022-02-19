UP Assembly Elections 2022: In earlier governments electricity was supplied based on religion and caste: Yogi

Urging people to vote for BJP and Slamming oppositions, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi on Saturday said, "In earlier governments electricity was supplied based on religion and caste. It was given during Eid and Muharram but was not supplied during Holi and Diwali."

Earlier in the same rally, he said "During previous governments' rule, 'anndata' used to die by suicide, the poor used to die of starvation, there was jungle raj, criminals overpowered the authority & Police Stations were run by history-sheeters, businessmen were destroyed, youth was unemployed."

Meanwhile, the first phase of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections has been done successfully the district recorded a 59.87% turnout in votes. The first phase of polls covered 58 assembly constituencies across 11 districts of the state. These districts include Shamli, Meerut, Hapur, Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahar, Aligarh, Agra, Gautam Buddha Nagar, and Mathura.

Also, the state held its second phase of polling on 14th Feb. The second phase covered nine districts which are Moradabad, Rampur, Bareilly, Badaun, Saharanpur, Bijnor, Amroha, Sambhal, and Shahjahanpur. BJP and SP are the main competitors in the polls.