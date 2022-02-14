UP Assembly Elections 2022: In SP's rule 200 farmers died due to drought & starvation: Amit Shah

Taking a dig at SP, BJP leader Amit Shah in Jhansi said "When Akhilesh was in power, around 200 farmers died due to drought & starvation & over 300 cases of suicide were reported. When BJP came to power, it started the India-Israel Bundelkhand water project to do away with the problem of water scarcity."

Talking about the Pulwama attack he said, "During SP, BSP-supported Congress rule, any Tom, Dick, and Harry would enter India from Pakistan and behead our jawans. Govt didn’t have courage to do anything. On the other hand, after the Pulwama attack, Modi Ji conducted an airstrike across the border."

Meanwhile, the first phase of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections has been done successfully the district recorded a 59.87% turnout in votes. The first phase of polls covered 58 assembly constituencies across 11 districts of the state. These districts include Shamli, Meerut, Hapur, Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahar, Aligarh, Agra, Gautam Buddha Nagar, and Mathura.

Also, the state today on 14th February is going to hold its second phase assembly elections. The second phase covers nine districts which are Moradabad, Rampur, Bareilly, Badaun, Saharanpur, Bijnor, Amroha, Sambhal, and Shahjahanpur. BJP and SP are the main competitors in the polls.



