UP Assembly Elections 2022: IPS officer Asim Arun, recently join BJP to contest from Kannauj

IPS officer Asim Arun recently joined BJP and took voluntary retirement (VR Scheme) has been declared as the party candidate from Kannauj reserved constituency. Asim Arun will be projected as a Dalit face and a youth model by the party.

The BJP also announced that Out of the 107 candidates announced, there are 21 new faces in the party.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India announced the voting dates for the Assembly polls of Uttar Pradesh. The UP will hold elections in 7 phases to elect 403 members of the Legislative Assembly in the state. The seven-phase election in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7.