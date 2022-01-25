UP Assembly Elections 2022: Janata Dal releases the first list of 20 candidates for UP polls

Janata Dal (United) released the first list of 20 candidates for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh election, see the list here



Ahead of UP polls BJP alliance Apna Dal also announced star campaigners for phases 1, 2 of Uttar Pradesh assembly elections. The list includes leaders like Smt. Anupriya Patel, Shri Ashish Patel, Dr. Jamuna Prasad Saroj, Shri Neel Ratan Singh Patel, Shri Pakauri Lal, Shri R.B. Singh Patel, and many more.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India announced the voting dates for the Assembly polls of Uttar Pradesh. The UP will hold elections in 7 phases to elect 403 members of the Legislative Assembly in the state. The seven-phase election in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7.