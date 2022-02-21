UP Assembly Elections 2022: JP Nadda to address several public meetings in UP, today

Ahead of assembly elections in the fourth phase of UP, BJP president JP Nadda is going to address several public meetings in UP. His day will start with Drummond Government Inter College, Pilibhi at 01:15 pm, following Public meeting at Krishak Inter College, Maholi, Sitapur of Maholi Vidhan Sabha, Sitapur at 02:45 pm, Public meeting at Mela Ground, Fatehpur Road, Barabanki at 04:05 pm, and Organizational meeting at Hotel Taj Nadesar Palace, Varanasi at 07:00 pm.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh has completed its three phases of elections which the first phase covered, Shamli, Meerut, Hapur, Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahar, Aligarh, Agra, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Mathura. The second phase covered Moradabad, Rampur, Bareilly, Badaun, Saharanpur, Bijnor, Amroha, Sambhal, and Shahjahanpur. And the third phase covered Hathras, Firozabad, Etah, Kasganj, Mainpuri, Farrukhabad, Kannauj, Etawah, Auraiya, Kanpur Dehat, Kanpur Nagar, Jalaun, Jhansi, Lalitpur, Hamirpur, and Mahoba. However, the remaining 4 phases of elections will be held on 23, 27, and March 3 and 7.