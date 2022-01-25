UP Assembly Elections 2022: Kanpur trader made ten thousand saree boxes with the image of Modi and Yogi ahead of UP polls

A Kanpur businessman made around 10,000 sarees in boxes that have images of PM Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi, the box also include the image of Ram Mandir, when asked about the same he said that he had made these boxes ahead of assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, "I'm Kanpur's youth businessman, so I started a new saree service with the photo of UP CM Yogi Adityanath & PM Modi, keeping in view the upcoming #UPElections2022. We've made around 10,000 sarees in boxes that also have the image of Ram Mandir & both the leaders" he trader said.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India announced the voting dates for the Assembly polls of Uttar Pradesh. The UP will hold elections in 7 phases to elect 403 members of the Legislative Assembly in the state. The seven-phase election in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7.