UP Assembly Elections 2022: Mayawati calls SP an "anti-Dalit' party

The word war is going between parties ahead of Assembly elections in five states. After many BJP leaders join SP and quit BJP they claimed that BJP has never worked for the Dalits and backward classes. To which BSP supremo Mayawati on Saturday give some sensational remarks on Akhilesh Yadav's, SP she, said who are SP to put aggregations on someone else because the party's past record shows its "anti-Dalit" approach.

She also assured that t she would not contest the Assembly elections, but take the legislative council route, if her party is voted to power.

Earlier, BSP MP Satish Chandra Mishra revealed that former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh and Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati will not contest in the upcoming Assembly elections, "Former CM Mayawati and I will not contest the Assembly elections," he said.

Meanwhile, the upcoming Assembly elections will be held in 5 states, between February 10 and March 7, in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Manipur, and Goa, the election commission has also released the polls details and voting dates of each state.