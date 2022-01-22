UP Assembly Elections 2022: "Mayawati is "quiet" in UP polls, I am surprised" : Priyanka Gandhi

Ahead of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi & Priyanka Gandhi launch Uttar Pradesh's Youth Manifesto, at the All India Congress Committee (AICC) HQ in Delhi Yesterday.



Priyanka Gandhi in her latest media interaction pointed out on Mayawati and said "Mayawati is "quiet" in UP polls, I am surprised."

Earlier, BSP MP Satish Chandra Mishra said that former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh and Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati will not contest in the upcoming Assembly elections, "Former CM Mayawati and I will not contest the Assembly elections," he said.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced the dates for 2022 Assembly election dates in Uttar Pradesh, including Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand, and Manipur. This year the 5 states are going to select their Cheif Ministers by voting in the Assembly election 2022 are Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa, and Manipur.

Also, the Election Commission of India announced the voting dates for the Assembly polls of Uttar Pradesh. The UP will hold elections in 7 phases to elect 403 members of the Legislative Assembly in the state. The seven-phase election in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7.