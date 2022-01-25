UP Assembly Elections 2022: Mayawati to hold first political rally on February 2 ahead of UP polls

BSP Supremo Mayawati will hold the first rally of this political season on February 2 in Agra, ahead of the Uttar Pradesh elections, said the sources.

BSP leader Mayawati on Monday slammed BJP saying the party was trying to capitalise on the work done by the BSP government in the past. In her recent tweet she said, "Under the BSP government in UP, about two-and-a-half lakh, poor families were provided with basic amenities and preparations were going on for about 15-20 lakh houses, but due to the change of government, this work remained incomplete, which BJP was trying to capitalise on. What did they do on their own?"

"Fear, corruption, discrimination, and insecurity of life and property, poor law and order in UP, unemployment, and migration of lakhs are the biggest problems of this state," she added.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India announced the voting dates for the Assembly polls of Uttar Pradesh. The UP will hold elections in 7 phases to elect 403 members of the Legislative Assembly in the state. The seven-phase election in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7.