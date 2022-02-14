UP Assembly Elections 2022: Modi gives 4 points agenda of his party in Kanpur rally

Talking about the second phase elections in Uttar Pradesh, PM Modi while addressing the rally in Kanpur said, "First- the trend of the second phase in UP and the voting in the first phase has made four things very clear."

"That BJP's government, Yogi Ji's government is coming again, it is coming in full swing," he added.

"Second- People of every caste, people of every class are voting without division, people of village-city people without division, without any confusion, unitedly voting for their fast development of UP," he said while addressing

He further added, "Third- Our mothers, sisters, and daughters have themselves raised the flag of BJP's victory."

Talking about the Muslim community women Modi said "Fourth- My Muslim sisters are leaving the house quietly, without any noise, making their mind to bless Modi. Our Muslim women-sisters-daughters know that the one who is useful in happiness and sorrow is his own."

Meanwhile, the first phase of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections has been done successfully the district recorded a 59.87% turnout in votes. The first phase of polls covered 58 assembly constituencies across 11 districts of the state. These districts include Shamli, Meerut, Hapur, Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahar, Aligarh, Agra, Gautam Buddha Nagar, and Mathura.

Also, the state today on 14th February is going to hold its second phase assembly elections. The second phase covers nine districts which are Moradabad, Rampur, Bareilly, Badaun, Saharanpur, Bijnor, Amroha, Sambhal, and Shahjahanpur. BJP and SP are the main competitors in the polls.



