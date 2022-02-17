UP Assembly Elections 2022: Mulayam Singh Yadav campaigns for SP in Mainpuri, ahead of UP polls

Former CM of Uttar Pradesh Mulayam Singh Yadav campaigns for SP in Mainpuri ahead of the state assembly elections. During the campaign, he said "Farmers, youth & businessmen will make India strong. A huge number of people are present here in the rally, I assure you we will work for development."

Mulayam Singh Yadav is an Indian politician and the founder-patron of the Samajwadi Party. He served for three non-consecutive terms as the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, and also served as the Minister of Defence, Government of India.

Ahead of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, Mulayam Singh Yadav's daughter-in-law Aparana Yadav joined BJP instead of SP. After her joining the leader said, "Nation is the top priority for me. I have set out to serve the nation with the BJP."

Meanwhile, the first phase of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections has been done successfully the district recorded a 59.87% turnout in votes. The first phase of polls covered 58 assembly constituencies across 11 districts of the state. These districts include Shamli, Meerut, Hapur, Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahar, Aligarh, Agra, Gautam Buddha Nagar, and Mathura.

Also, the state held its second phase of polling on 14th Feb. The second phase covered nine districts which are Moradabad, Rampur, Bareilly, Badaun, Saharanpur, Bijnor, Amroha, Sambhal, and Shahjahanpur. BJP and SP are the main competitors in the polls.