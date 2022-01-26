UP Assembly Elections 2022: Nearly 9 polling booths in Lucknow will have physically challenged workers

Ahead of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, the government has set up nearly nine polling booths in Lucknow that will be operated by staff with physical disabilities. This move is done with the aim to increase the participation of physically challenged voters, the district election officer (DEO) said.

Not only this but the covid positive patients will be also allowed to vote according to their respective areas in the final hour. The senior citizen and physically disabled voters are allowed to vote through the postal ballot facility but for this, they have to contact their returning officer or booth level officer by January 30.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India announced the voting dates for the Assembly polls of Uttar Pradesh. The UP will hold elections in 7 phases to elect 403 members of the Legislative Assembly in the state. The seven-phase election in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7.