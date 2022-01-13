UP Assembly Elections 2022: "Not a single day passes when a BJP leader does not leave the party" :Sharad Pawar

As soon as Swami Prasad Maurya left the BJP, many of his supporters followed him and did the same. Today itself the three members have already quit the party, after this surprising and shocking political play many oppositions are commenting on the ruling party BJP in UP.

Now NCP chief Sharad Pawar also take a dig at BJP and said there is not a single day where leaders are not leaving BJP, Not a single day passes when a BJP leader does not leave the party. Take UP, for example, 13 MLAs are leaving BJP to join another party. I have come to know that 4 BJP MLAs are leaving it today itself, said NCP chief Sharad Pawar.

After leaving BJP, Swami Prasad Maurya is going to join Akhilesh Yadav's, SP. Maruya was the main minister of BJP for UP elections as he hold the full votes of OBC and his exit definitely caused the loss to BJP.

Earlier today, Maruya also indicated that BJP is facing more losses, and many of his supporters are soon going to leave BJP, he said it is just a start.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India announced the voting dates for the Assembly polls of Uttar Pradesh. The UP will hold elections in 7 phases to elect 403 members of the Legislative Assembly in the state. The seven-phase election in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7.



