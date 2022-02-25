UP Assembly Elections 2022: Our government will give a gas cylinder free on Holi and Diwali: Amit Shah

Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah in the Pratapgarh rally said, "We've brought an end to casteism, dynastic politics. Where are Azam Khan, Atiq Ahmed today? If you want them to remain in jail, you should vote for BJP... Our government will give a gas cylinder free on Holi and Diwali."

Earlier, Amit Shah in the Bahraich UP rally said "If people in UP decide to ride on a bicycle (vote for SP), these criminals (Azam Khan, Atiq Ahmed) will be released from jail... After BJP came to power in 2017, Yogi Ji has run such a govt that even with binoculars, no Bahubali can be seen."

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh has completed its three phases of elections which the first phase covered, Shamli, Meerut, Hapur, Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahar, Aligarh, Agra, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Mathura. The second phase covered Moradabad, Rampur, Bareilly, Badaun, Saharanpur, Bijnor, Amroha, Sambhal, and Shahjahanpur. And the third phase covered Hathras, Firozabad, Etah, Kasganj, Mainpuri, Farrukhabad, Kannauj, Etawah, Auraiya, Kanpur Dehat, Kanpur Nagar, Jalaun, Jhansi, Lalitpur, Hamirpur, and Mahoba. However, the state held its fourth phase of elections successfully on 23rd February which covered Lucknow, Unnao, Rae Bareli, Fatehpur, Banda, Pilibhit, Lakhimpur Kheri, Sitapur, and Hardoi district. And the remaining phases are going to hold on 27, March 3, and 7.