UP Assembly Elections 2022: "Our Govt is going to be formed" Akhilesh Yadav assures his party's victory in the UP polls

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, in Auraiya, UP while addressing the rally said "Our Govt is going to be formed, SP assures you that we will do such 'pairvi' that those who killed farmers will go to jail and arrangements will also be made to send their protectors to jail."

Slamming Ashish Mishra he said "A man (Ashish Mishra) who had mowed down farmers with his vehicle, was granted bail. The kind of 'pairvi' that should have been done by the Govt, wasn't done. He might have received bail from one court but should he have received it?"

Yesterday, addressing the election program in Fatehpur, Uttar Pradesh today SP chief Akhilesh Yadav attack BJP and said "Samajwadi Party and its alliances are way ahead of the BJP in both phases of polls... So far BJP was doing rallies on government's money including PWD, it has now come to notice that people are being called from outside to attend their rallies."

Meanwhile, the first phase of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections has been done successfully the district recorded a 59.87% turnout in votes. The first phase of polls covered 58 assembly constituencies across 11 districts of the state. These districts include Shamli, Meerut, Hapur, Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahar, Aligarh, Agra, Gautam Buddha Nagar, and Mathura.

Also, the state held its second phase of polling on 14th Feb. The second phase covered nine districts which are Moradabad, Rampur, Bareilly, Badaun, Saharanpur, Bijnor, Amroha, Sambhal, and Shahjahanpur. BJP and SP are the main competitors in the polls.