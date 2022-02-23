UP Assembly Elections 2022: Our PM is on the mission to open medical colleges in every district in India: Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in Kushinagar, UP praised PM Modi and said, "Our PM is on the mission to open medical colleges in every district in India... 71 years ago, our govt promised in Parliament to remove Article 370 whenever we come to power. I want to ask people here, did we stand on our words or not?"

Rajnath Singh has cast his vote from Lucknow, after casting his vote in Lucknow said, "We will win over 300 seats. SP-BSP made claims in 2017 also but we formed the govt and will repeat the same this time also."

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh has completed its three phases of elections which the first phase covered, Shamli, Meerut, Hapur, Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahar, Aligarh, Agra, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Mathura. The second phase covered Moradabad, Rampur, Bareilly, Badaun, Saharanpur, Bijnor, Amroha, Sambhal, and Shahjahanpur. And the third phase covered Hathras, Firozabad, Etah, Kasganj, Mainpuri, Farrukhabad, Kannauj, Etawah, Auraiya, Kanpur Dehat, Kanpur Nagar, Jalaun, Jhansi, Lalitpur, Hamirpur, and Mahoba. And the state today holds its fourth phase of elections which covers Lucknow, Unnao, Rae Bareli, Fatehpur, Banda, Pilibhit, Lakhimpur Kheri, Sitapur, and Hardoi district. However, the remaining phases are going to hold on 27, March 3, and 7.