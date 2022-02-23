UP Assembly Elections 2022: People have realised that only BJP can give the good governance and development: Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister and BJP leader Rajnath Singh assured that his party will win all the seats in the fourth phase, he said " I am fully confident that more or less we will get the same no of seats that we got in 2017. Today BJP is stronger than in 2017 as people have realised that only BJP can give the good governance and development."

The leader also cast his vote from Lucknow, after which he said "We will win over 300 seats. SP-BSP made claims in 2017 also but we formed the govt and will repeat the same this time also."

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh has completed its three phases of elections which the first phase covered, Shamli, Meerut, Hapur, Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahar, Aligarh, Agra, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Mathura. The second phase covered Moradabad, Rampur, Bareilly, Badaun, Saharanpur, Bijnor, Amroha, Sambhal, and Shahjahanpur. And the third phase covered Hathras, Firozabad, Etah, Kasganj, Mainpuri, Farrukhabad, Kannauj, Etawah, Auraiya, Kanpur Dehat, Kanpur Nagar, Jalaun, Jhansi, Lalitpur, Hamirpur, and Mahoba. And the state today is going to hold its fourth phase of elections which will cover Lucknow, Unnao, Rae Bareli, Fatehpur, Banda, Pilibhit, Lakhimpur Kheri, Sitapur, and Hardoi district. However, the remaining phases are going to hold on 27, March 3, and 7.