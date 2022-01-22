UP Assembly Elections 2022: "People in UP are ready to welcome BJP to power again" says BJP MLA Aditi Singh who quit Congress

BJP Raebareli Sadar candidate Aditi Singh on Saturday criticized the Congress and said there are no chances of the party to win the assembly elections "Congress does not have time to look back at the state for 5 years, they only come here before elections. People in UP are ready to welcome BJP to power again," she said.

Raebareli Sadar MLA Aditi Singh recently quit Congress and joined BJP. In her resignation letter, she said, "I have to inform you that I am resigning from the primary membership of the Indian National Congress Party. Please kindly accept." She will contest st from Raebareli seat in the upcoming UP assembly elections.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India announced the voting dates for the Assembly polls of Uttar Pradesh. The UP will hold elections in 7 phases to elect 403 members of the Legislative Assembly in the state. The seven-phase election in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7.