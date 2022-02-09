UP Assembly Elections 2022: PM Modi attacks on Rahul Gandhi says How he can talk with the person who skips Parliament

Launching his attack on Rahul Gandhi, Narendra Modi in his interview said "How do I reply to person who does not listen, skips Parliament?"

Talking about UP he said "When people discuss security in UP, they think of their troubles during previous governments mafia raj, gunda raj, the manner in which musclemen had a status and shelter in govt. UP saw this from close quarters, women couldn't step out."

He also hits back on oppositions and praised Yogi for his work in UP "If someone tries to encash Yogi ji's hard work & successful schemes, what I understand from it is that his schemes are so wonderful, that he turned impossible into possible, that rivals have also come out to encash it. I consider this Yogi ji's credit" Modi said.

Talking about women's security in UP Modi said, "Today women say that they can step out even after dark. This trust is essential for security. There was a time in UP when goons could do anything they wanted, today they surrender. Yogi ji prioritised security & didn't compromise with it."