UP Assembly Elections 2022: PM Modi lauded his party's work in the state during virtual rally

PM Modi during his virtual rally on Friday ahead of Uttar Pradesh assembly polls said that their party delivers what it promises to the public. He also said that the state is on a highway to success and urged people to vote for BJP again.

The PM also praised Yogi and said he has freed Uttar Pradesh of mafias. And the BJP has brought law in the state. He also lauded his government work and said expressways and roads were constructed under the BJP rule.

Earlier, ahead of assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed his first virtual rally 'Jan Chaupal' in Uttar Pradesh. During his speech he said that the Yogi government has brought UP in the stable condition "Five years ago, there were news of the migration of people every other day. Abduction & demand for ransom had ruined the lives of the middle-class and traders. The Yogi Govt has brought the state out of these situations in the last 5 years" Modi said while addressing the virtual rally.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced the dates for 2022 Assembly election dates in Uttar Pradesh, including Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand, and Manipur. This year the 5 states are going to select their Cheif Ministers by voting in the Assembly election 2022 are Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa, and Manipur.