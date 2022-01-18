UP Assembly Elections 2022: Police files FIR against Dadri BJP MLA Tejpal Nagar, for violating Covid protocols

FIR against Dadri MLA and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Tejpal Nagar has been registered by the Gautam Buddh Nagar Police for violating Covid-19 norms during a door-to-door election campaign in the Greater Noida, said police on Tuesday. During the door-to-door campaigning, he was seen with a group of more than five people.

Earlier the FIR has been registered against Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel and others in Noida for violating COVID norms while campaigning for the upcoming assembly elections by Gautam Budh Nagar. Responding to this the CM said "Why was the FIR only against me? How will election campaign happen like this? Why was there no FIR against BJP's election campaign in Amroha? EC's biasness is visible at the beginning itself. I will again go to UP, what will we do if not campaign?"

He also alleged that "The election commission should give a demo on how to do election campaigning. We will do it exactly like that. BJP has been campaigning door-to-door for 5 days in Amroha, why are there no actions on that? I campaigned only y'day. EC should be fair"

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India announced the voting dates for the Assembly polls of Uttar Pradesh. The UP will hold elections in 7 phases to elect 403 members of the Legislative Assembly in the state. The seven-phase election in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7.



