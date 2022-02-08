UP Assembly Elections 2022: Political parties are still gusesing the results of UP polls, due to division in Jat voters and silence of Muslims

As the election dates for UP polls are in a corner, people and politicians are still confused to give any predication on the polls that who will win the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections. The BJP last time won 53 seats out of 58seats but this time the support of Jats voters seems to be divided, on the other hand, the Muslim voters have kept silent this time on their voting and the main contenders BJP and SP are confused on the Muslim votes this time.

In the last elections BJP. In districts like Hapur, Ghaziabad and Meerut enjoyed their win very comfortably but this time it does not look the same. A political analyst according to TOI says, "It's not that Muslims vote for BJP, but division in minority votes has been helping the party in the past three elections."

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India announced the voting dates for the Assembly polls of Uttar Pradesh. The UP will hold elections in 7 phases to elect 403 members of the Legislative Assembly in the state. The seven-phase election in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7.