UP Assembly Elections 2022: Politics heated up by controversial statement of BJP leader on SP and AIMIM

UP Election 2022: Brij Bhushan Sharan, BJP leader

A case has come to light of Singh calling All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi a "descendant of Lord Ram". In view of the elections, leaders remain in the headlines due to their statements. On the same note, BJP leader Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh has also come into the discussion.

What did the BJP leader say?

According to an ABP report, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh said, "Owaisi is my old friend. As far as I know, he was earlier a Kshatriya (Hindu). He is a descendant of Lord Ram, not Iran." BJP leader has given this statement during the election campaign of his son and BJP candidate from Gonda Prateek Bhushan Singh. In this rally, he has also commented on SP chief Akhilesh Yadav. After which the opposition has attacked the BJP fiercely.

Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh calls Akhilesh Yadav a fraud

Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh was also seen criticizing the SP during this rally. He has called Akhilesh Yadav a traitor for not having an alliance with AIMIM. The BJP leader said, "Akhilesh" and Owaisi are fighting to get the leadership of the Muslim community."

"Akhilesh is a traitor. He betrayed his father and uncle. It is their job to cheat. He also betrayed Swami Prasad Maurya. Maurya had gone to SP with a promise of 20-30 seats but he got nothing" he added.



