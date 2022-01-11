UP Assembly Elections 2022: Priyanka Gandhi hits out at Yogi's '80% vs 20%' remark

Ahead of Assembly elections Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, on Tuesday slammed UP CM Yogi for his '80% vs 20%' remarks, she also urged the youth to make the elections about issues such as employment and education not about casteism.

Earlier, UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath has called the elections in Uttar Pradesh an "80 versus 20 battle", in his recent comment on a religious divide. The BJP cited the number of votes in the ratio of Hindus and Muslims in UP, where assembly elections will be held next month. On being asked about the Brahmin votes in UP, in his recent interview with a private news channel, Yogi said "The contest has moved much ahead," the saffron-robed. "The fight is now 80 versus 20," he added.

"80 percent is those who are supporters of nationalism, good governance, and development. Such people will vote for the BJP and those who are against this and supporters of mafias and criminals, anti-farmer and village, such 15-20 people will take a different path. So, in this 80-20 fight, it is the lotus that will show the way," the Chief Minister said in his last interaction.

Meanwhile, The Election Commission of India announced the voting dates for the Assembly polls of Uttar Pradesh. The UP will hold elections in 7 phases to elect 403 members of the Legislative Assembly in the state. The seven-phase election in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7.